Why Confluent Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Confluent is earning a central place within businesses' data integration toolsets.

The software company's profit margins are rising as customers spend more on its services.

10 stocks we like better than Confluent ›

Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) climbed on Tuesday after the data streaming platform provider posted solid third-quarter results.

As of 3 p.m. ET, Confluent's stock price was up more than 7% after rising as much as 15% earlier in the day.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Accelerating customer adoption

Confluent's subscription revenue leapt 19% year over year to $286 million, driven by a 24% jump in cloud revenue to $161 million.

The software supplier's dollar-based net retention rate checked in at 114%, as its existing customers spent more on its services than they did in the prior year. The number of customers who spent at least $100,000 and $1 million on its platform rose by 10% and 27%, respectively, to 1,487 and 234.

Better still, Confluent's profitability is improving as it scales its revenue base. Its GAAP operating loss was $83.3 million, compared with $93.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Confluent's adjusted operating income -- which strips out stock-based compensation charges, acquisition-related expenses, and other items -- surged by 84% to $29 million, as its adjusted operating margin increased to 9.7% from 6.3% in the prior-year period.

In turn, Confluent's adjusted earnings per share increased by 30% to $0.13. That was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for earnings of $0.10 per share.

Management sees more AI-driven gains ahead

Confluent is attempting to entrench its data streaming platform as the "central nervous system" for its corporate customers. By connecting to a wide array of data sources and enabling its clients to easily view and filter that information in real time, Confluent seeks to provide the context required by modern, AI-powered enterprises.

"As AI evolves from innovation to utilization, context will define who wins, and we are committed to making Confluent the company enabling the shifts by turning data into continuously refreshed, trustworthy context for AI systems everywhere," CEO Jay Kreps said during a conference call with analysts.

Should you invest $1,000 in Confluent right now?

Before you buy stock in Confluent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Confluent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Confluent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.