Why Conduent Stock Is Plummeting Today

Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock is getting hit hard in Wednesday's trading. The outsourcing services specialist's share price was down 19.7% as of 3 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Conduent published its third-quarter earnings report before the market opened this morning, and investors aren't happy with the results. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $932 million. Sales were down roughly 4.6% year over year, and the bottom line swung to a loss after the adjusted profit of $0.09 per share in last year's quarter.

Macro pressures continue to weigh on Conduent

With its Q3 report, Conduent noted that macroeconomic conditions continued to impact its performance and near-term outlook. In the face of recent economic headwinds and uncertainty on the horizon, many businesses have taken a more cautious approach to spending. The company's commercial segment has been particularly hard hit, and it looks like headwinds could continue in the near future.

Is Conduent stock a buy?

For the full year, Conduent is guiding for adjusted sales to come in at between $3.7 billion and $3.72 billion -- down from the roughly $3.85 billion in revenue it recorded last year.

Meanwhile, it expects that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin will decline from 10.2% to 10%. Adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of EBITDA is projected to be roughly 0% -- down from 1.5% last year.

Valued at roughly 15% of expected sales, Conduent stock could be worth a closer look for risk-tolerant investors seeking potential rebound plays. While the company's near-term performance will likely continue to be constrained by macroeconomic pressures, the long-term outlook for outsourcing services remains promising. The stock is riskier than a quick look at its forward price-to-sales multiple might imply, but patient investors could see shares climb significantly above current levels.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

