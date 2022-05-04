Why Conduent Stock Dropped 17% Today

What happened

Shares of business process outsourcing company Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) were down 16.8% today at 12:15 p.m. ET. The culprit? First-quarter 2022 earnings were in line with expectations and full-year outlook was reaffirmed, but some investors may have been hoping for a better report.

So what

Specifically, Conduent reported revenue of $967 million (down 6% year over year) and adjusted earnings per share of $0.10 (down 33% year over year) in Q1 2022. The company said the declines were primarily related to a reduction in government stimulus spending from a year ago.

The company, which provides software to improve business and organization efficiency, reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook. Total revenue for the year is expected to be $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion, which would represent a 4.4% decrease from 2021 at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA profit margin is also expected to be about 10%, less than the 11% margin last year. The company did announce the sale of its Midas healthcare segment for $340 million in cash, but the sale of assets is generally excluded from earnings calculations.

Now what

Conduent isn't a growth tech stock. Earlier this year on the full-year 2021 financial update, management provided a longer-term outlook that called for 2023 revenue to increase at just a low-single-digit percentage relative to 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to rebound to about 11% next year.

Given the thin profit margins, significant burden of debt ($1.28 billion in debt, $588 million in cash on balance), and lack of growth, it isn't terribly surprising that Conduent stock is in retreat. Based on full-year 2022 expectations, shares currently trade for about six times enterprise value to one-year expected adjusted EBITDA.

10 stocks we like better than Conduent Incorporated

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Conduent Incorporated wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.