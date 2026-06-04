Why Is Comstock (CRK) Down 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Comstock Resources (CRK). Shares have lost about 11.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comstock due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Comstock Resources, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Comstock Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Lower Production

Comstock Resources reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents by 34.8%. The bottom line declined from the year-ago level of 18 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $587.3 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.2 million by 16.3%. The top line increased 14.5% from the prior-year figure of $512.8 million.

The weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to lower production volume due to severe weather conditions. Higher average natural gas price realizations and improved gas services revenues partially offset the negatives.

CRK’s Production Fell, but New Wells Supported a Rebound

Total production averaged 97,919 million cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe), lower than the year-ago quarter’s level of 115,091 MMcfe. This represented a drop of roughly 14.9%, aligning with management’s statement that weather dampened volumes in the quarter. Natural gas production declined to 97,855 million cubic feet (MMcf) from 115,029 MMcf a year ago.

The company’s operational execution remained active. During the quarter, 17 operated Haynesville/Bossier wells were drilled and 13 brought into sales, setting up volume recovery for the remainder of 2026.

CRK’s Price Realization Increased

Average natural gas price realization (before hedging) came in at $4.27 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), up from $3.58 per Mcf in the prior-year quarter. Total price realization (before hedging) averaged $4.28 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) compared with $3.59 per Mcfe in the first quarter of 2025.

Comstock’s Revenue Mix Benefits From Gas Services

While earnings missed estimates, revenue strength was broad-based. Natural gas sales were $418.3 million, modestly ahead of the prior year’s figure of $412.3 million, reflecting better pricing despite lower volumes. Oil sales were $0.8 million, slightly higher than $0.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Gas services revenues were standout contributors, having increased to $166.5 million from $99.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Management attributed the increase primarily to higher natural gas prices tied to sales of gas purchased to utilize excess transport capacity. The gas services segment generated a positive margin of $3.6 million against a loss of $16.9 million a year earlier.

CRK’s Unit Costs Rose as Expenses Shifted

CRK’s production cost averaged 93 cents per Mcfe, up from 83 cents per Mcfe a year ago. The cost structure per Mcfe for the first quarter of 2026 included 43 cents for gathering and transportation costs, 29 cents for lease operating expenses, 10 cents for production and ad valorem taxes, and 11 cents for cash general and administrative expenses compared with 37 cents, 30 cents, 10 cents and 6 cents, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Margins remained healthy but reflected the impact of hedging and cost mix. The company reported an unhedged operating margin of 78% in the quarter and a hedged operating margin of 73% compared with 77% and 76%, respectively, in the previous year. On the expense lines, general and administrative costs increased year over year due to higher employee compensation and stock-based compensation, while depreciation, depletion and amortization declined in line with the lower production base.

Total operating expenses in the quarter came in at $412.5 million, higher than the $386.7 million reported a year ago. Gas services expenses rose to $162.9 million from $116.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Comstock’s Hedging Results Drive a Wide Profit Bridge

Hedging was a major swing factor in reported profitability. Comstock recorded realized hedging losses of $80.4 million in the quarter, while recognizing a pre-tax unrealized gain of $82.8 million tied to changes in future natural gas prices since the fourth quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income was $112.5 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, even though the company’s adjusted performance was more subdued. A year ago, the same was at a loss of $115 4 million, or 40 cents loss per share. Adjusted net income declined to $44.5 million from the year-ago figure of $53.8 million, while adjusted EBITDAX totaled $251.3 million compared with $293 million in the prior-year quarter.

CRK’s Cash Generation Stays Solid Despite Heavy Spend

Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) was $191.9 million, or 66 cents per share, highlighting the earnings power of the Haynesville position even in a weather-impacted quarter.

CRK exited the quarter with $14.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, and reported total debt of $3 billion. Liquidity was $1.3 billion, reflecting borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facilities and cash on hand. Capital spending remained elevated, with total capital expenditures of $417.1 million in the quarter, including $343.3 million of exploration and development capital expenditures.

Comstock’s Strategic Power Hub Adds a Longer-Term Angle

Beyond the quarter’s financials, Comstock highlighted a power generation opportunity tied to its Western Haynesville footprint. The company noted that the region was selected to host a natural gas-fired power generation hub in Anderson County, TX. The facility is aimed at delivering dispatchable power at scale, and having up to 5.2 GW of gas-fired generation.

The $16-billion project will be constructed and operated by NextEra, the country’s biggest builder of energy infrastructure. It will be jointly owned by the United States and Japan, per the agreement. Comstock expects to supply natural gas to the facility, with potential demand nearing 1 Bcf per day by 2031, offering a tangible pathway to support future regional gas demand alongside its drilling-driven production recovery narrative.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -17.86% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Comstock has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Comstock has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.