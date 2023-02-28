Why Compugen Shares Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose more than 10% in early trading Tuesday, a day after the clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results. While the stock is down more than 73% over the past 12 months, it is up more than 17% so far in 2023.

So what

The biotech stock has been climbing since it announced on Feb. 14 that AstraZeneca was planning to begin its Phase 3 study with rilvegostomiq, derived from Compugen's PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific therapy, COM902, as a therapy in several indications and combinations.

Then after the market closed Monday, Compugen delivered more good news in its earnings report. The company doesn't have any approved drugs on the market, and it only had $7.5 million in collaboration revenue and $3.1 million in losses on the bottom line, so it wasn't the financial side that encouraged investors. What drove the stock up was that two triple-combination proof-of-concept studies involving Compugen therapies were on track, with initial findings expected by the end of this year.

The first study is to treat microsatellite stable colorectal cancer using the combination of Compugen's COM701, COM902, and Merck's therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab). That same combination of drugs will also be tested as a treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Now what

Bear in mind that Compugen now trades under $1, so it doesn't take much for the stock to jump in either direction. It has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company is in relatively good shape to continue its trials, with $83.7 million in cash on the books -- enough, management said, to fund operations through the end of 2024. In an encouraging sign, Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated his outperform rating for the stock on Tuesday with a price target of $8.01, which is nearly 10 times its current price.

10 stocks we like better than Compugen

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Compugen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.