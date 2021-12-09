Why Compugen Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has presented preliminary translational data from patient biopsies showing immune activation in the tumor microenvironment after treatment with COM701, the company's potentially first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab. COM701 induced immune activation in the tumor microenvironment of a patient with ovarian cancer, the company said. Also, COM701 with nivolumab induced markers of activated dendritic cells in the serum of 2 responding patients. Increased TME immune activation and TCR clonality was observed in a patient with PVRL2+, PD-L1low MSS-CRC with a partial response following treatment of COM701 in combination with nivolumab.

"These translational data are exciting as they represent the first demonstration of immune activation in the TME of patients who have been treated with COM701 monotherapy or in combination with nivolumab and add to previous data showing immune activation in peripheral blood taken from treated patients," said Eran Ophir, Vice President of Research and Drug Discovery at Compugen.

Shares of Compugen were up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

