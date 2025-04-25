Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $165.45, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Shares of the data-management software company have depreciated by 1.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.93, indicating a 17.72% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $263.03 million, reflecting a 17.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 40.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.66 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

