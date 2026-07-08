Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $146.92, marking a -4.42% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Shares of the data-management software company have appreciated by 26.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.22%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 28, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.18, signifying a 16.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $311.03 million, indicating a 10.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.22 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, representing changes of +20% and +10.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.55.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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