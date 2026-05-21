Why Is Community Health Systems (CYH) Up 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Community Health Systems (CYH). Shares have added about 3.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Community Health Systems due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Community Health Systems, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Community Health Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Miss

Community Health reported a first-quarter 2026 net loss of 48 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The bottom line deteriorated significantly from a loss of $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net operating revenues declined 6.1% year over year to $2.97 billion in the quarter under review and missed the consensus estimate by 1.1%.

The quarterly earnings were impacted by hospital divestitures and lower patient volumes, partially offset by growth in same-store revenues.

CYH’s Q1 Operational Update

At the end of the first quarter, Community Health operated 65 hospitals, down from 73 in the year-ago period. Patient days declined 12.5% year over year, while the average length of stay decreased 2.3%. The occupancy rate slipped to 55.4% from 56% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted admissions fell 10.5% year over year in the quarter under review. On a same-store basis, admissions edged down 1.3% from the corresponding prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2026, CYH had 9,530 licensed beds, reflecting an 11.7% decline from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

Total operating expenses declined 6.6% year over year to $2.68 billion in the first quarter, primarily backed by lower supply costs, other operating expenses, salaries and benefits. The metric came in 0.9% above our model estimate.

Net interest expense decreased 2.7% year over year to $213 million, but was higher than our estimate of $208.4 million.

The company reported a net loss of $25 million in the first quarter compared with a net income of $25 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a significant deterioration in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA fell 17.8% year over year to $309 million in the quarter under review due to divestments, reduced same-store volumes and an unfavorable change in payor mix.

CYH’s Financial Update (As of March 31, 2026)

Community Health exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $712 million, which increased significantly from $260 million at the 2025-end level. Total assets of $13.18 billion decreased from $13.20 billion at the 2025-end level.

Long-term debt amounted to $10.13 billion, which fell from $10.38 billion at the 2025-end level, reflecting a reduction driven by debt repayments and the redemption of $223 million of senior secured notes during the quarter.

The company reported net cash used in operating activities of $297 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with $120 million in the prior-year quarter.

CYH’s 2026 Guidance Reiterated

The company continues to anticipate net operating revenues between $11.6 billion and $12 billion for 2026 compared with the 2025 figure of $12.5 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is still estimated to be in the range of $1.34-$1.49 billion compared with the 2025 level of $1.53 billion.

The company expects the 2026 bottom line to be between a loss of 60 cents and break-even.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are still predicted to be in the range of $365-$385 million for 2026.

Net cash from operating activities is estimated to be between $600 million and $700 million in 2026. Capital expenditures are anticipated in the range of $350-$400 million.

The weighted average common shares outstanding are currently estimated at around 136 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -47.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Community Health Systems has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Community Health Systems has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.