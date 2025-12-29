Why Commercial Metals (CMC) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Commercial Metals (CMC) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Commercial Metals, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.55 per share, which is a change of +98.7% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Commercial Metals has increased 13.89% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $7.05 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +125.2%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Commercial Metals versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.86% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Commercial Metals have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 11.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

