Why Commercial Aerospace Stocks Are Soaring Today

Recent economic uncertainty has now slowed demand for new airplanes. That, coupled with a midday apparent tariff reprieve, has the stocks of commercial aerospace suppliers including Boeing (NYSE: BA), Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM), and GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) up more than 8% as of 1:30 p.m. ET, and RTX (NYSE: RTX) up 5%.

A nice rebound in sales

Boeing has been flying into headwinds for the better part of five years now. A series of high-profile engineering mishaps, including a pair of fatal crashes, has put the company under intense regulatory scrutiny and crimped its ability to deliver new planes. That has rippled through to its supply chain, including GE Aerospace, Howmet, and RTX.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But there are some signs that Boeing is finally beginning to turn a corner. The company delivered 130 airplanes in the first quarter including 41 in March, up from 83 for the quarter and 29 in March 2024. Rival Airbus, by comparison, delivered 71 jets in March.

A year ago, Boeing production and deliveries were weighed down by a labor strike and supply chain bottlenecks.

Boeing ended the quarter with a backlog of 4,277 future orders.

Is now the time to buy commercial aerospace stocks?

Aerospace is a cyclical industry but given the high prices and long lead times order books don't tend to change dramatically overnight. Airlines are cautious given the current environment but not worried enough to start deferring orders.

Risks still remain. U.S. tariff policy continues to be a big wild card, and any impact on the health of the consumer could eat into travel demand and could cause airlines to rethink orders. Airbus also faces threats as an importer: Delta Air Lines, a major Airbus customer, on Wednesday called Airbus "a great partner" but said it would do whatever it takes to avoid paying tariffs on new deliveries.

For investors looking to buy into the long-term travel trends, suppliers like Howmet, GE Aerospace, and RTX are attractive long-term candidates. Boeing appears to be on the mend, but the turnaround there will likely take years to play out.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $249,730 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $32,689 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $469,399!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines, GE Aerospace, Howmet Aerospace, and RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.