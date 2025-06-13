Why Comfort Systems (FIX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Comfort Systems (FIX) ended the recent trading session at $492.72, demonstrating a -1.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 8.17% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.68, up 25.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.95 billion, up 7.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.28 per share and revenue of $7.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.05% and +9.87%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher within the past month. Comfort Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Comfort Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.21, so one might conclude that Comfort Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

