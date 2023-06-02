Why Comerica Stock Was Rising Today

What happened

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock jumped on Friday, rising about 5.8% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. It had been up as much as 6.5% on the day. The stock was trading at about $40 per share, down about 39% year to date.

The markets were climbing on Friday as the S&P 500 was up 56 points (1.3%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 619 points (1.9%), and the Nasdaq Composite gained 120 points (0.9%) as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

So what

A news report on Monday by American Banker about Comerica's alleged violations of compliance requirements for the U.S. Treasury's Direct Express program sent the stock price tumbling earlier this week.

More bad news followed, not specific to Comerica, but to regional banks in general, as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) came out with a report that said U.S. banks lost $472 billion, or 2.5% of total deposits, in the first quarter. It was the largest quarterly drop since the FDIC began tracking this data in 1984.

But Comerica's stock price has climbed higher the past two days as investors perhaps saw an opportunity to get a solid regional bank stock at a near rock-bottom valuation.

Now what

It was also a good day for the market overall, and bank stocks in particular, as the approval of the debt ceiling bill in both houses of Congress may have alleviated fears of an economic downturn, at least for now.

Also, a strong jobs report buoyed markets, with 339,000 jobs added in May. However, the unemployment rate went up to 3.7% from 3.5%, due to a drop in self-employment jobs. Also, wages increased by less than anticipated. Some investors may have seen the latter two data points as a sign that the Fed could start easing.

But as far as Comerica is concerned, it should start gaining momentum as it had a good first quarter and is trading at an extremely low valuation. Stay tuned to second-quarter earnings, as this is a solid regional bank stock to keep an eye on.

10 stocks we like better than Comerica

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Comerica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.