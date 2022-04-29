Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

What happened

Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week.

Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Comcast's revenue came in at just over $31 billion for the quarter, 14% over the same period the previous year and higher than the average analyst estimate of $30.5 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also headed north, rising nearly 11% to $3.9 billion ($0.86 per share). That bettered the collective prognosticator forecast of $0.81.

So why did the share price fall?

It likely has at least something to do with one-offs, namely the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics. Both glitzy sporting events were broadcast by Comcast's mighty NBCUniversal media unit, which as a whole (and as a result) posted a nearly 47% improvement in revenue.

To state the glaringly obvious, neither the NFL championship game nor (especially) the global athletic competition come around very often. So NBCUniversal's growth might soon return to notably more modest levels. Meanwhile, during the quarter the company's cable unit revenue didn't grow spectacularly, at less than 5%, and that for its Sky TV division in the U.K. slumped year over year.

Now what

These sorts of dynamics led two analysts to trim their price targets on Comcast stock. TD Securities' Vince Valentini shaved $5 off his level, to $65 per share, although he's maintaining his buy recommendation.

Also reducing his price target by an Abe Lincoln, Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak now pegs the stock at $57 per share; like Valentini he's keeping his buy recommendation. While he described Comcast's first-quarter performance as "overall solid in-line," and believes the shares are still attractively priced, he did express concern about the growth dynamics of the still-sizable cable business.

10 stocks we like better than Comcast

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Comcast wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

TD Ameritrade is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.