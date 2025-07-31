Why Comcast Stock Popped Today

Key Points Comcast beat on sales and beat on earnings this morning.

GAAP profit and free cash flow both tripled year over year.

Comcast didn't give guidance -- and could surprise Wall Street again this year.

10 stocks we like better than Comcast ›

Shares of cable and internet giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are on the rise this afternoon, up 2.6% through 1:10 p.m. ET after beating on earnings in the morning.

Heading into Comcast's Q2 report, analysts forecast the company would earn $1.18 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on $29.8 billion in sales. Instead, Comcast earned $1.25 per share on sales of $30.3 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Comcast Q2 earnings

Sales inched only 2% higher year over year, and adjusted net income was up only 3% -- but earnings per share as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nearly tripled to an astounding $2.98, and free cash flow more than tripled to $4.5 billion.

That alone would more than explain investors' enthusiasm today.

Is Comcast stock a buy?

Comcast didn't give guidance for how the rest of the year will play out, and analysts who follow the stock might be in for a surprise. According to Yahoo! Finance data, earnings are only supposed to grow a penny (year over year) in Q3, and to decline in Q4 -- resulting in full-year 2025 profit declining $0.02 to $4.31 per share. Comcast's tremendous Q2, however, just delivered nearly three-quarters of the year's forecast profit in a single quarter, setting up Comcast to potentially thrash expectations by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Comcast stock trades for a mere 5 times trailing earnings -- which might be the right price if earnings are shrinking, but could be incredibly cheap if earnings grow like it looks like they're going to. Even factoring Comcast's $100 billion-plus debt load into the picture, a stock that costs 5.3x earnings, pays a 4.1% dividend, and shows any growth at all would seem cheap to me.

Comcast stock is a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Comcast right now?

Before you buy stock in Comcast, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Comcast wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.