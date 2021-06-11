Why Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) Could Be Worth Watching

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$55.17 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$49.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Columbus McKinnon's current trading price of US$49.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Columbus McKinnon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Columbus McKinnon worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Columbus McKinnon today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $59.40, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Columbus McKinnon’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Columbus McKinnon generate?

NasdaqGS:CMCO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Columbus McKinnon's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CMCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CMCO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Columbus McKinnon at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Columbus McKinnon (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Columbus McKinnon, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

