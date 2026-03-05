Why Is Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Columbia Sportswear (COLM). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Columbia Sportswear due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Columbia Sportswear Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Columbia Sportswear Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

Columbia Sportswear reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both top and bottom lines decreased year over year.

COLM’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

This designer, marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories reported earnings of $1.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. However, the bottom line decreased 3.9% from $1.80 reported in the prior-year period.



The company generated net sales of $1,070.2 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,037 million. The metric fell 2.4% from the year-ago period. The decline was largely timing-related, as some Fall 2025 wholesale shipments were pulled forward into earlier periods. This was partly offset by continued momentum in the direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel and solid performance in international markets, which helped cushion weaker demand in the United States. Net sales decreased 3% at constant currency.



Gross profit decreased 1.6% year over year to $551.7 million. The gross margin increased 50 basis points (bps) to 51.6%, mainly driven by improved inventory quality that reduced markdowns and promotional activity, along with lower inventory write-downs. These benefits were partially offset by higher U.S. tariffs, which negatively affected gross margin by $20 million before mitigation measures. SG&A expenses were up 2.5% to $441.5 million from $430.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, the same increased 200 bps to 41.3%. The increase was primarily driven by higher DTC-related spending and one-time costs tied to the company’s profit improvement initiatives. These increases were partly offset by savings in technology and supply-chain operations. Columbia Sportswear reported an operating income of $116.7 million, down 15% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin decreased 160 bps to 10.9%.

COLM’s Sales by Channels & Regional Segments

In the United States, net sales declined 8% year over year to $626 million. Net sales surged 8% to $174.4 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Latin America and Asia Pacific net sales grew 8% to $203.2 million. In Canada, net sales increased 2% to $66.5 million.



During the quarter, DTC sales increased 1% to $640.8 million. Wholesale channel sales went down 7% to $429.4 million.

COLM’s Sales by Product Category & Brand

Net sales in the Apparel, Accessories and Equipment category inched down 2% to $855 million. Footwear's net sales fell 5% to $215.3 million.



Columbia, SOREL and Mountain Hardwear brands registered sales declines of 1%, 18% and 5%, respectively. Sales for the prAna brand increased 6% year over year.

Other Financial Updates of COLM

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $442 million, short-term investments of $348.8 million and shareholders’ equity of almost $1,710.1 million. COLM had no debt on its balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2025. Inventories remained broadly stable at $689.5 million compared with $690.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Columbia Sportswear’s cash provided by operating activities was $282.9 million and capital expenditures were $66.2 million. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company repurchased 2,972,889 shares of common stock for a total of $201.1 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $426.5 million remained available under its stock repurchase authorization. Management announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share, payable on March 20, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of March 9.

What to Expect From COLM Ahead

For 2026, the company expects net sales to grow 1% to 3%, implying revenues of $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion, up from $3.40 billion in 2025. Favorable foreign exchange movements are anticipated to contribute roughly 50-100 basis points to reported sales growth. Gross margin is projected to decline to a range of 49.8% to 50% compared with 50.5% in 2025, indicating a contraction of 50 bps to 70 bps. This outlook incorporates an estimated 300 bps headwind from incremental tariffs before any mitigating actions. Operating margin is expected to improve modestly to between 6.2% and 6.9%, compared with 6.1% in the prior year, implying incremental operating leverage despite margin pressures at the gross profit level. Earnings per share are forecasted to range from $3.20 to $3.65, broadly in line with the $3.23 reported in 2025.



The company expects first-quarter 2026 net sales of $747 million to $759 million, implying a year-over-year decline of approximately 2.5% to 4% from $778 million in the prior-year period. Favorable foreign exchange effects are expected to add roughly 200 bps to reported revenues. Operating margin is projected to fall sharply to a range of 2.1% to 2.9%, compared with 6% in the same quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to decline between 29 cents and 37 cents, compared with 75 cents in the comparable period last year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -46.59% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Columbia Sportswear has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Columbia Sportswear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.