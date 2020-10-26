Why Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Colgate-Palmolive in Focus

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Consumer Staples sector. The stock has seen a price change of 15.25% since the start of the year. The consumer products maker is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.44 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.22%. This compares to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield of 2.07% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.76 is up 2.9% from last year. Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 3.28%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CL expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.96 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 4.59%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ColgatePalmolive Company (CL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.