Why Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Colgate-Palmolive in Focus

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Consumer Staples sector. The stock has seen a price change of 19.4% since the start of the year. The consumer products maker is paying out a dividend of $0.5 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.1% compared to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield of 2.4% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2 is up 4.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.79%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 57%, which means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CL expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.53 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.29%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CL is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

