Why Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Colgate-Palmolive in Focus

Based in New York, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is in the Consumer Staples sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 11.73%. The consumer products maker is paying out a dividend of $0.48 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.16% compared to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield of 2.32% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.92 is up 0.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.79%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive's current payout ratio is 59%. This means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CL expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.49 per share, with earnings expected to increase 8.05% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CL presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

