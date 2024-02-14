Why Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Colgate-Palmolive in Focus

Headquartered in New York, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a Consumer Staples stock that has seen a price change of 4.72% so far this year. The consumer products maker is paying out a dividend of $0.48 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.3% compared to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's yield of 2.37% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.92 is up 0.5% from last year. Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 2.88%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 59%, which means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CL is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.48 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.74%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CL is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

