Why Coinbase's SEC Problem is a Good Thing

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. The HODLers are on the ropes. Even legitimate stocks tied to crypto are having all sorts of problems. It doesn’t take me to tell you that Bitcoin prices are half of their highs. But I not a crypto hater. In fact, I welcome blockchain technology and all the wonders that go along with it. I am, however, a realist. And the reality of the situation is that right now, things are not looking good. That can be said for lots of traditional stocks out there too.

Coinbase COIN has come under the gun recently as the exchange faces SEC scrutiny. According to a report from Bloomberg, the SEC is investigating the company for improperly allowing trading of several tokens that should have been registered as securities.

The initial market reaction has been decidedly negative, with COIN shares down over 18% at the time of this filming. I don’t think this is the end of the road for Coinbase at all. This could actually be a very good thing for the legitimization of Coinbase as an exchange. This latest probe is merely a bump in the road. Let’s take a look at Zacks.com and checkout some of the fundamentals on Coinbase as well as some other names in the space.

Among them, CBOE CBOE. The financial exchange has also thrown its hat in the crypto ring after its October acquisition.

