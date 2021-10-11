Why Coinbase Stock Was Going Up With Popular Cryptocurrencies Today

What happened

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were rising on Monday. As of 11:20 a.m. EDT, the stock was up over 5%. And this is because popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were rising over the weekend. For its part, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down, but it still has some news worth reporting that may also have implications for Coinbase.

So what

Last week, the CEO of AMC Entertainment announced that digital gift cards could now be purchased with Dogecoin. In the near future, the company hopes to allow Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies to be used to purchase tickets directly through its payment system. But for now, gift cards can be bought through a third party.

Image source: Getty Images.

Trading volume for Dogecoin spiked around the time of this announcement, according to data from CoinMarketCap. And even though the price of Dogecoin is down modestly today, trading volume is still relatively high.

News from AMC is but one factor driving Dogecoin volume these days. But transactions on the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains also appear to be increasing lately. Transaction volume varies greatly from day to day, but both Bitcoin and Ethereum volume has recently spiked above their six-month averages, as the chart shows.

Bitcoin Transactions Per Day data by YCharts

Coinbase makes money on cryptocurrency trading volume. In the second quarter of 2021, 88% of the company's revenue was generated from charging transactional fees. And keep in mind that this revenue stream is extremely profitable. It recorded a whopping $1.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) on just $2.2 billion in total revenue.

Here's the thing: Coinbase stock actually looks like a deep value stock, trading at just 19 times trailing earnings. The reason it trades at such a cheap valuation is because the market believes cryptocurrency trading volume is going to go down and the company's gravy train will therefore grind to a halt.

However, there are signs that cryptocurrency trading volume is actually holding steady, if not increasing. Because of this, Coinbase stock could surprise investors when the company reports third-quarter financial results in a few weeks.

Now what

There's one more thing that could be driving the price of Bitcoin higher in recent days, and it has implications for the future. According to CoinDesk, someone placed a $1.6 billion buy order for bitcoins last week. On the surface, this shouldn't be too big a deal, considering Bitcoin is valued over $1 trillion. However, a buy that big actually clogged down the network temporarily and perhaps contributed to the increasing price in recent days.

Could we see more big-money players getting into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in time, making more large purchases like what we saw last week? Yes, there's reason to think so. For example, billionaire investor Bill Miller, chief investment officer for Miller Value Partners, recently said that he believes in Bitcoin today like he believed in Amazon.com after the dot-com bubble popped.

Interest from billionaires like Miller could lead to increasing demand. And with many investors and mining companies holding their bitcoins, there may not be enough liquidity in the market to meet this demand. That could send prices higher and sustain buzz for cryptocurrencies among retail investors, which is good for Coinbase's trading revenue stream.

Of course, it's not a foregone conclusion that trading volume for cryptocurrencies will continue rising, benefiting Coinbase. However, that does appear to be what's happening right now and there are reasons to believe it could continue. This will be something worth watching in coming weeks, especially as Coinbase's Q3 report approaches.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast owns shares of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.