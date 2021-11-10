Why Coinbase Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) sank 8% on Wednesday after the digital-asset trading platform's third-quarter results fell short of investors' expectations.

So what

Coinbase's net revenue decreased by 41% sequentially to $1.3 billion. That was below Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue of roughly $1.6 billion.

The cryptocurrency exchange's monthly transacting users fell to 7.4 million, compared to 8.8 million in the second quarter. Its trading volume, in turn, declined by 29% to $327 billion.

Coinbase's stock price fell sharply on Wednesday.

Chief financial officer Alesia Haas said during a conference call with analysts that a more tranquil trading environment weighed on Coinbase's results. "The story of our third quarter really centers on lower volatility that we saw early in the quarter," Haas said. "Our monthly transacting users and trading volumes and, therefore, transaction fee revenue, all correlate with volatility."

All told, Coinbase's net income plunged 75% to $406 million.

Now what

Coinbase's fortunes are largely dependent on the continued success of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most popular and valuable cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin accounted for 19% of Coinbase's trading volumes in the third quarter, while Ethereum represented 22%. Thus, the recent rally in Bitcoin's and Ethereum's prices to new all-time highs bodes well for Coinbase's fourth-quarter results.

Looking further ahead, Coinbase's fate is likely to correlate with cryptocurrency adoption trends.

"Coinbase is not a quarter-to-quarter investment, but rather a long-term investment in the growth of the cryptoeconomy and our ability to serve users through our products and services," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "We encourage our investors to take this point of view."

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.