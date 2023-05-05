Why Coinbase Global Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) rose as much as 16.7% on Friday morning. The driving force behind this impressive ascent was a hale and hearty first-quarter earnings report that left analysts and investors pleasantly surprised.

So what

Your average analyst had expected an adjusted net loss of $1.36 per share on revenue close to $649 million. However, Coinbase delivered a net loss of just $0.34 per share, a significant improvement from the net loss of $1.98 per share in the year-ago period. The crypto-trading platform operator's revenue also exceeded expectations. Top-line sales came in at $773 million, well ahead of the Street target, albeit down from $1.2 billion in Q1 2022.

In the press materials, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized Coinbase's focus on efficiency and financial discipline: "This quarter represented a turning point in our drive toward building a company that is more efficient and financially disciplined; a company that is able to do more for less."

Coinbase also highlighted its commitment to product innovation and regulatory clarity, setting the stage for a bright future among cryptocurrencies and related businesses.

Now what

This report demonstrates Coinbase's resilience and adaptability amid extreme volatility in the crypto market. The sector is likely to experience more turbulence and price drops as it matures, but Coinbase's long-term potential remains impressive and inspiring.

Investors should be encouraged by the company's dedication to efficiency, innovation, and growth. Despite a year-to-date stock gain of 58%, share prices are still down 57% in 52 weeks and 84% below all-time highs of November 2021.

Existing chart squiggles are no guarantee of future results or an eventual return to the record prices of former glory days, but I'm convinced that Coinbase's best days are still many years in the future. Now might be an opportune time to consider adding Coinbase to your portfolio -- not at an extreme discount but for a reasonable price.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Anders Bylund has positions in Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.