Why Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) ended the recent trading session at $181.73, demonstrating a -6.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.16% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 8.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 81.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.5 billion, indicating a 26.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $6.79 billion, which would represent changes of -31.27% and -5.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.59% lower. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coinbase Global, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.97 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.37.

We can also see that COIN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.