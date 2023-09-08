Why Coherus BioSciences Stock Was Plunging This Week

What happened

Live by the index, die by the index -- being included in a well-known collection of stocks can really help a company's visibility and boost investor morale. The opposite effect can kick in if it gets kicked out of an index.

Unfortunately for shareholders of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS), that's what happened to their company after market hours last Friday. Following that, its stock price was falling by 10% week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Late that day, S&P Dow Jones Indices -- operator of the high-profile indexes that bear the S&P name -- effected its typical quarterly rebalance of several indexes. These changes will involve the S&P SmallCap 600 index, the group of stocks that formerly included Coherus.

The biotech was one of 10 stocks that are to be deleted from the S&P SmallCap 600 to make room for S&P MidCap 400 titles moving into the former index. Among these incoming S&P SmallCap 600 constituents are pizza slinger Papa John's International, storied athletic apparel retailer Foot Locker, and JetBlue Airways.

The changes, which also affect the bellwether large-cap S&P 500 index, will take effect before market open on Monday, Sept. 18.

Now what

While the "index effect" often occurs with stock inclusion or deletion from a popular index, it tends to be short-lived. After all, being listed barely impacts a company's fundamentals, if at all. But getting the boot means that a stock can fall off the radar of the many index funds that comb such collections for investment opportunities. Coherus will hardly benefit from being less visible.

10 stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coherus BioSciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Foot Locker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.