Why Cognizant (CTSH) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Cognizant (CTSH) performed in the quarter ended December 2024? For this information technology consulting and outsourcing firm, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of CTSH's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $5.08 billion, increasing 6.8% year over year. Now, let's delve into CTSH's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in CTSH's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $445 million came from United Kingdom during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 8.76%. This represented a surprise of -5.4% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $470.4 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $482 million, or 9.56%, and $448 million, or 9.42%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Continental Europe contributed $494 million in revenue, making up 9.72% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $488.8 million, this meant a surprise of +1.06%. Looking back, Continental Europe contributed $485 million, or 9.62%, in the previous quarter, and $470 million, or 9.88%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rest of World generated $321 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6.32% of the total. This represented a surprise of -13.18% compared to the $369.73 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of World accounted for $342 million (6.78%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $310 million (6.52%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant to report a total revenue of $5.06 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Rest of World are predicted to be 9.3%, 9.8% and 9.7%, corresponding to amounts of $469.68 million, $497.49 million and $490.28 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $20.65 billion, which signifies a rise of 4.6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: United Kingdom at 9.2% ($1.91 billion), Continental Europe at 9.6% ($1.98 billion) and Rest of World at 9% ($1.87 billion).

Wrapping Up

Cognizant's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Cognizant, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Cognizant's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed an increase of 14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Cognizant belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 11.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.6% during this timeframe.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.