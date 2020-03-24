Why Coca-Cola Stock Is Up (Only) 5% Today

What happened

Stock markets are on fire today, with hopes for a financial relief package out of Washington helping to lift the S&P 500 more than 7% as of 2:55 p.m. EDT. Curiously, though, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock is not one of the bigger winners, up only 4.7%.

So what

The situation with Coca-Cola only becomes more curious when you learn that this morning, the stock won an upgrade to buy from investment banker HSBC, which assigned the shares a $45 price target promising more than 14% upside from present prices.

Stocks are running higher. But why isn't Coke stock running faster? Image source: Getty Images.

Why isn't Coke stock up more than the average today? Ask the CEO.

Speaking to CNBC today, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey warned investors that although his company has seen "explosive growth" in grocery sales of its products, especially bottled water, reports TheFly.com, the growth in "at home" sales won't be enough to completely offset sales of "away from home" drinks (e.g. sales at restaurants). As a result, Coke expects to see at least some "financial impact" when it reports second-quarter 2020 earnings.

Now what

In related news, Quincey told CNBC that in order to avoid losing skilled employees, Coke will not be restructuring to lay off employees in the midst of this crisis. That could mean more short-term financial pain for the company, if it continues paying workers who may be confined to their homes by government decree and cannot actually work.

In the long term, however, demonstrating loyalty to employees could pay off for Coca-Cola, and ensure that once this crisis passes, the company has the employees -- and the loyalty of those employees -- needed to take full advantage of the rebound from recession.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.