Why Coca-Cola Stock Got Crushed Today

What happened

It's a good news, bad news kind of a day today for investors in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). The good news is that one Wall Street analyst raised its price target on Coke stock this morning to a few dollars more than it cost at the end of 2020. The bad news is that a different analyst just downgraded Coca-Cola stock.

And in afternoon trading, the bad news is winning. As of 12:40 p.m. EST, Coke stock is down 5%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That's not too surprising, however, given how half-hearted the recommendation from Coke's fan was. Jefferies this morning raised its price target on Coca-Cola stock, but only to $57 a share (so only 4% above where the stock closed on Thursday). And according to StreetInsider.com, Jefferies didn't even raise its rating on the stock, which stays at hold.

In contrast, Coca-Cola critic RBC Capital set only a $55 price target on Coke shares, essentially predicting that the stock will not move at all this year. Warning that "valuation is near-full" already, RBC also downgraded the stock to "sector perform" (which is basically another hold rating).

RBC worries that "the negative implications of COVID [will] last longer than" most investors are assuming right now. And if Coke disappoints as RBC expects it to, the analyst sees little prospect for "upwards EPS revisions ... over the next few quarters."

Now what

In essence, what RBC is saying is that Cola-Cola is a fine company and "continues to make the right long-term decisions" for its future. Regardless, with the stock up 21% over the last six months, most of the optimism about Coke stock has already been baked into the stock price, and Coke is more likely to disappoint investors from here on out than to deliver positive earnings surprises.

At a valuation of 28.4 times trailing earnings, and earnings projected to grow only 2% annually over the next five years, Coke stock simply isn't "it" for value investors anymore.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.