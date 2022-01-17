Why Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Could Be Worth Watching

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a US$5.8b market-cap stock, it seems odd Coca-Cola Consolidated is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Coca-Cola Consolidated’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Coca-Cola Consolidated worth?

Good news, investors! Coca-Cola Consolidated is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.36x is currently well-below the industry average of 34.18x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Coca-Cola Consolidated look like?

NasdaqGS:COKE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Coca-Cola Consolidated, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 5.2% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since COKE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COKE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy COKE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Coca-Cola Consolidated, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coca-Cola Consolidated has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

