Why CNH Industrial Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

CNH Industrial beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for Q2.

The company also issued new forward guidance that represented big steps up from its previous forecasts.

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CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) stock is enjoying strong bullish momentum in Monday's trading on the heels of the company's recent quarterly report. The agriculture and construction equipment specialist's share price had jumped 12% in the daily session as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 1.1% at the same point in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.7%.

CNH published its Q2 results before the market opened this morning and delivered sales and earnings that topped expectations. With today's big post-earnings pop, the stock is now up roughly 26.5% this year.

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CNH's Q2 results came in stronger than expected

For the second quarter, CNH reported earnings per share of $0.11 on sales of roughly $4.8 billion. The earnings performance topped the average Wall Street analyst targets, which had a targeted per-share profit of $0.09, and revenue surpassed the average forecast by $50 million. While non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell roughly 25% year over year to $161 million, the decline was smaller than anticipated -- and management believes that the business is now in the low point of the agricultural demand cycle.

What's next for CNH?

With its Q2 report, CNH said that it now expects the agricultural segment's net sales to be roughly flat annually in 2026 after accounting for a roughly 2% beneficial exchange rate impact. Previously, the company had said that agricultural segment revenue would likely come in between down 5% and flat on the year with the same currency tailwind -- so the company's updated guidance represents a major step up and seems to support the thesis that cyclical industry conditions are starting to move in more positive directions.

The company also raised its target for construction segment revenue growth to between 5% and 10% -- up from its previous guidance for performance to be roughly flat on an annual basis. Along with the improved sales outlook, the company raised its guidance range for adjusted earnings per share from between $0.35 and $0.45 to between $0.41 and $0.46. With significant guidance improvements, it looks like the business could be turning a corner.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.