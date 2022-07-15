Markets
CLVS

Why Clovis Oncology Stock Went Into Retreat Mode This Week

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of commercial-stage biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell by a noteworthy 14.9% through the first four days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This move lower stands out for two reasons:

  1. Clovis Oncology was one of the hottest biotech stocks last month, with its shares rising by an astounding 158% in June.
  2. Clovis' sudden course reversal is also noteworthy because biotech stocks in general have largely traded sideways so far this week. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, for instance, posted a a modest 0.78% gain.

So what

Why is Clovis' stock sinking while biotechs at large hold steady? The long and short of it is that there is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the company's long-term outlook right now.

Speaking to this point, Clovis is currently attempting to tack on additional high-value indications for its Food and Drug Administration-approved cancer drug known as Rubraca. The FDA, however, has already told Clovis that it would prefer more mature overall survival data before the company submits a label expansion application for Rubraca as a maintenance treatment for advanced ovarian cancer.

A significant regulatory delay is problematic for the company due to its sky-high cash burn rate and dwindling cash position.

Now what

Is Clovis' stock a buy on this recent weakness? It all depends on your tolerance for risk. On the plus side, Clovis could emerge as a buyout target in the near future. After all, the company does sport an FDA-approved cancer drug, along with a pipeline of intriguing early-stage assets. That being said, Clovis isn't in the strongest position financially and a buyout is far from a sure thing. As such, this stock is probably only suited for aggressive investors.

10 stocks we like better than Clovis Oncology
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clovis Oncology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR S&P Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular