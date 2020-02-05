Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Popping Today

What happened

Shares of the small-cap cancer specialist Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) were up 12%, on average volume, as of 12:05 p.m. EST Wednesday. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from the rampant speculation about the upcoming buyout bonanza expected to take place across the industry. Fellow cancer drugmakers Atara Biotherapeutics, Exelixis, and Puma Biotechnology are all on the move as well today.

So what

Clovis has long been rumored to be a top buyout target, thanks to the sizable commercial potential of its PARP inhibitor known as Rubraca. At present, Rubraca is approved as a treatment for advanced ovarian cancer, where its sales have seriously lagged behind competitors from AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

Image source: Getty Images.

By May 15 of this year, however, the Food and Drug Administration is widely expected to expand the drug's label to include adult men with recurrent, metastatic BRCA1/2 mutation-positive, castration-resistant prostate cancer. Taken together, these two indications have the potential to push the drug's sales over $700 million per year by 2025. Given that Clovis' market cap is only $715 million at the moment, it may prove to be too good a bargain for potential suitors to pass up.

Now what

Where is this buyout speculation emanating from? First and foremost, it's no secret that Gilead Sciences is aggressively looking for new sources of growth right now. In addition, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck are all expected to be big players on the mergers and acquisitions scene this year. So there should be plenty of suitors for undervalued cancer companies like Clovis with products already on the market.

10 stocks we like better than Clovis Oncology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clovis Oncology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences and GlaxoSmithKline. The Motley Fool recommends Exelixis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.