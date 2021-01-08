Why Clover Health's Shares Popped 61.4% in December

What happened

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC), which is now known as Clover Health and will trade under the ticker symbol "CLOV" for Class A shares, jumped 61.4% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors anticipated the official business combination.

So what

There wasn't any significant news out from Clover Health during December, but the market rose sharply and growth stocks like this were a favorite of investors.

Image source: Getty Images.

President-Elect Biden's win should also be a tailwind with Democrats interested in expanding Medicaid and Medicare across the country. That could create opportunities for companies like Clover Health.

The bigger news happened today as the business combination officially took effect and Clover Health shares traded on their own. In the next few months, we'll see complete financial results from the company; that's when investors can really make their judgements on the stock.

Now what

The reality is that SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, have been hot on the market, partly because they give investors access to new, high-growth companies. This just happened to be one of the better-known companies to have its business combination with a SPAC, which gave investors a reason to buy shares.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.