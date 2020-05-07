Why Cloudflare's Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of cloud-based network security specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are trading 17.6% higher at 3:10 p.m. EDT, just ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report. The report is scheduled for publication just after the closing bell, either confirming or refuting the bullish industry signals that were sent by Cloudflare's sector rivals earlier this week.

So what

The COVID-19 crisis has been good to some businesses, including email security expert Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI), edge services specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and cybersecurity generalist Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT). All of these companies reported earnings this Wednesday evening and their shares are skyrocketing today. At press time, Fastly shares traded 47.7% higher while Fortinet sported a 22.3% return and Zixi's shares were up by 15%.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

It's no surprise to see Cloudflare riding the coattails of several proven success stories in the same corner of the cloud security market. Social distancing is good news for cloud computing companies because remote work connections need protection from malicious network attacks and attempts to steal sensitive business data. That's what these companies do, and the market largely failed to see these robust earnings reports coming -- until the impressive filings actually started to drop in.

For the record, your average analyst expects Cloudflare to post a net loss of $0.06 per share on roughly $87 million in top-line sales tonight. General trends around the cloud-based security niche suggest that these targets could be much too conservative.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudflare, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudflare, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool recommends Fortinet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.