Why Cloudflare Stock Popped on Tuesday

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock surged 4.5% through 10:10 a.m. ET Tuesday after analysts at Bank of America double-upgraded the stock from underperform (i.e., sell) to buy, as Street Insider reported this morning.

Curiously, BofA upgraded Cloudflare, which is often thought of primarily as a cybersecurity stock, for another reason entirely: BofA likes Cloudflare's artificial intelligence (AI) business.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Two halves of Cloudflare

Cloudflare doesn't break its business out among separate segments when reporting earnings. As a result, historically, many investors have considered the company a cybersecurity stock -- which is no surprise. Street Insider notes the company's security products already have 33% market penetration.

But as my colleague Harsh Chauhan pointed out last month, while Cloudflare does offer a content delivery network (CDN) that secures internet connections, over the past year and a half, it also has been deploying graphics processing units (GPUs) across its network that enable Cloudflare customers to run AI workloads in the cloud.

In other words, as time goes on, cybersecurity stock Cloudflare is becoming more and more an AI stock.

BofA believes Cloudflare's AI-as-a-service offering "is already resonating with customers," and has become "the leading product Cloudflare customers are looking to adopt in the next twelve months." Predicting Cloudflare is now on track to meet or exceed full-year revenue guidance, and arguing the company could grow as fast as 30% annually over the next three years, BofA isn't just upgrading the stock. It's nearly tripling its price target to $160 a share.

Is Cloudflare stock a buy?

S&P Global Market Intelligence data show Cloudflare has maintained a 36.5% average annual revenue growth rate over the last three years. While not yet profitable under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company did generate $166.5 million (after deducting capital expenditures and capitalized software costs) last year.

That's pretty impressive. Still, at a $44.8 billion market capitalization, it means Cloudflare stock trades for a nosebleed 269 times trailing free cash flow, and 194 times projected 2025 FCF. Even with a 30% growth rate, that seems too expensive to me.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $314,847 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,848 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $524,186!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Cloudflare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.