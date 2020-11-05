Why Cloudflare Shares Rose 26.6% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) gained 26.6% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The network security and web infrastructure specialist announced a cloud-based security solution on Oct. 12, and investors were quick to embrace the new service. Share prices skyrocketed 33% over the next three days.

So what

The Cloudflare One service offers many security and content delivery functions on a single cloud-based platform, allowing businesses of every size to connect their internal network assets to employees working remotely. The platform also offers seamless integration with a plethora of leading data-security and identity-management solutions. In the long run, Cloudflare wants to provide Zero Trust security solutions on an enterprise-grade scale, where every attempt to access corporate resources is run through a comprehensive gauntlet of verification and security checks.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Cloudflare's Zero Trust ambitions were accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, and the digital transformation that was triggered by the health crisis has been a boon for this company. Share prices have more than tripled year to date. Cloudflare is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the closing bell tonight; check in on that report for a fuller view of its growth trajectory and a deeper executive analysis of the Cloudflare One platform's long-term value.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudflare, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudflare, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cloudflare, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.