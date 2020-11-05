Why Cloudera Stock Fell 10.7% in October

What happened

Shares of Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) slumped by 10.7% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That sell-off corresponded with a smaller, but still significant, pullback for the broader market.

^SPX data by YCharts

Economic uncertainty created by the inability of Congress and the White House to agree on what should go into a new stimulus bill, as well as sharply rising numbers of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the globe, led to turbulence in the stock market during the last couple of months. In September, Cloudera shares slumped by 17.5%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

In September, Cloudera delivered a second-quarter report with sales and earnings numbers that topped the market's expectations, but some traders were likely looking for better guidance and sold the stock following the release. With the broader market under pressure last month, there wasn't any substantial positive news to drive a rebound for the company's share price.

Now what

Cloudera has made significant gains in November's trading. The stock is up roughly 5% in the month, apparently riding the momentum of the broader market.

^SPX data by YCharts

Cloudera is guiding for third-quarter sales of between $207 million and $210 million, which would represent growth of roughly 5% year over year at the midpoint of the range. Subscription revenue for the period is projected to be between $187 million and $190 million, suggesting growth of roughly 13%. Earnings per share are projected to come in between $0.08 and $0.10.

For the full year, Cloudera is guiding for sales of $839 million to $853 million -- up about 7%. Earnings per share for the year are projected to be between $0.32 and $0.35

Cloudera is now valued at roughly 30 times this year's expected earnings and 3.8 times expected sales -- metrics that look relatively attractive for a company in its industry. If Cloudera continues to realize synergies from its merger with Hortonworks, the stock could post a substantial rebound.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudera, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudera, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.