Why Cloud Computing Stocks & ETFs Soared This Year

Cloud is fast emerging as the new model of computing. And the pandemic has accelerated the move to the cloud.

These trends are likely to continue even after the crisis eases as many companies have already extended remote work policies.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) is the best performing ETF in the space, up about 68% this year. It tracks an equal-weighted index of emerging cloud companies

WCLD aims to provide a “pure-play” cloud exposure. Salesforce.com (CRM) is its top holding currently. The ETF charges 0.45% annually in fees and has about $638 million in assets.

