Why Clorox Stock Dropped on Wednesday

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) investors were seeing red on Wednesday morning. The consumer staples stock fell 6% in early morning trading while the S&P 500 declined just 0.3%. That drop added to a tough period for shareholders, with Clorox down 16% in the past full year compared to a 20% surge in the wider market.

Wednesday's early decline came after management updated its 2024 outlook following another tough quarter on sales.

Sales are down

Clorox said in a premarket earnings report that sales fell in the fiscal third-quarter period that ran through late March, mainly due to a cyberattack that disrupted its distribution network. Revenue declined 5% and organic sales rose 2%. These metrics were up 16% and 20% in the previous quarter, respectively.

While Wall Street focused on that growth shift, management sought to highlight the company's improving earnings. Gross profit margin ticked higher as Clorox made progress in its cost-cutting projects. These wins powered a 13% boost in adjusted earnings despite higher manufacturing costs and reduced sales volumes. "We made significant progress on our long-term strategies to drive profitable growth," CEO Linda Rendle said in a press release.

Lowered expectations

Clorox reduced a few parts of its 2024 outlook, adding more pressure to the stock. Management sees sales landing at the lower end of the estimate range it updated in early February. Earnings will similarly grow a bit slower than originally planned due to the sluggish fiscal Q3 results.

These updates don't threaten the rebound growth picture for Clorox, but they do suggest that the company is still facing demand headwinds as organic sales rise just slightly in fiscal 2024. The good news is investors can expect to see rising profit margins for the year while they wait for signs of accelerating growth ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Clorox right now?

Before you buy stock in Clorox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Clorox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.