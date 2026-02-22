Why Cleveland's Culture Scene Makes It a Retirement Pick That Doesn't Feel "Sleepy"

Key Points

Cleveland has a little of everything, from museums to a vibrant nightlife.

The cost of living in Cleveland is lower than the national average.

Cleveland started out as a manufacturing town, but has morphed into much more.

Founded in 1796, who ever dreamed that Cleveland, Ohio would become a hotspot for retirees who just want to have fun? There's nothing sleepy about this city on Lake Erie. In fact, retirees have to do little more than step outside their doors to find something fun and interesting to do.

Living your best life in Cleveland

A city that did extraordinarily well in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026 report, Cleveland is a powerhouse. Whether you're all about experiencing something new or simply want to spend your retirement surrounded by excitement, Cleveland may be for you. Here's a small sample of the things you could do near home if you retired in Cleveland.

Visit Lake Erie at sunset.

Spend time at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Take a trip to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Go back in time at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Catch a performance at Playhouse Square, the second-largest performing arts center in the U.S.

Stroll through the historic West Side Market.

Visit one of the many restaurants in the city's growing restaurant scene.

Tap into your inner artist by attending the Cleveland International Film Festival.

Feel like a kid again watching the aviation display at the Cleveland Air Show.

Take advantage of being so close to beautiful Lake Erie by boating, fishing, picnicking, or just relaxing lakeside.

Ride your bike or hike through the Cleveland Metroparks, over 23,000 acres designed for everyone who loves nature.

Test your fear of heights by going up to the Terminal Tower Observation Deck (on the 42nd floor of the Terminal Tower).

The vibe in Cleveland

Cleveland has long been known for its unique mix of urban and natural landscapes. Situated on the southern shore of Lake Erie, Cleveland became a hub for manufacturing, particularly focused on steel and automobiles. Today, the city is sharing the spotlight with the healthcare, education, and technology sectors. If you're planning for access to top-notch healthcare in retirement, Cleveland is home to world-class medical facilities like the Cleveland Clinic.

Depending on your preference, you can spend your time in nature, combing the city, enjoying one of the many cultural venues, or cheering on your favorite professional ball team. Or, if you're feeling especially spry, you can mix it up and do a little of everything.

Cost of living

The cost of living in Cleveland is 7% below the national average, with housing (19% below the national average) leading the way. Utilities are 12% lower than the national average, and groceries are 1% higher. The median home price in Cleveland is $430,785, and the median rent is $1,293 per month.

For more ideas of places that make it easy to enjoy your retirement, check out The Motley Fool's 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026. The report is evidence that there's something for everyone.

