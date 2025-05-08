Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Plunged After Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock reported a loss last night that was much worse than anticipated, sending its stock tumbling in early trading Thursday, down 16.2% through 10:35 a.m. ET.

Analysts expected the steelmaker to lose $0.83 per share, but Cleveland-Cliffs actually lost $0.92. Operating revenue was $4.5 billion, not the $4.6 billion Wall Street wanted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Cleveland-Cliffs Q1 earnings

Not all the news was bad. Consolidated revenue was $4.6 billion, up sequentially. Still, even this number fell 11.5% year over year.

When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), not adjusted for one-time items, the quarterly loss was actually $1 per share, not $0.92. This was six times worse than last year's Q1 earnings.

Is Cleveland-Cliffs stock a buy?

These probably aren't the results investors were looking for from a steelmaker ostensibly benefiting from President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel imports. Still, those tariffs hadn't fully kicked in by the time Q1 had ended, and things could improve.

Cleveland-Cliffs is also cutting costs to become more competitive, idling six plants "to optimize its footprint, reposition away from loss-making operations, and release excess working capital" -- and save $300 million a year. Management forecasts steel production costs will fall by $50 per ton this year, better than its earlier $40 prediction. Capital spending is also going down, to $625 million this year.

Management didn't give hard numbers for earnings guidance, however, and it's currently burning more than $1 billion a year and reporting even bigger GAAP losses. Tariff relief might help with that. This is a cyclical business, after all, where good times can quickly follow bad.

Still, it's hard to recommend buying into an unprofitable steelmaker. For the time being, I'm not going to do that.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs right now?

Before you buy stock in Cleveland-Cliffs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,103!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.