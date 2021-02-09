Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Plunged 10% in Early Trading Today

What happened

Shares of iron ore producer and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) fell a little more than 10% as trading got underway on Feb. 9. An hour into the trading day, the stock was still off by around 9%. There were three pieces of relevant news here.

So what

First, Cleveland-Cliffs announced after the market close on Feb. 8 that it was selling 20 million shares of stock. The cash raised from the sale is slated for debt-reduction efforts. However, the move will dilute current shareholders, a situation that is usually not welcomed by investors. Second, it also announced that ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) would be selling 40 million shares it owns following the sale of North American steelmaking assets to Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs won't see any of that cash. It's not shocking that a sale of this scale would put downward pressure on the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

And then, today, the company announced a $1 billion debt sale. The proceeds are to be used to pay down debt maturing between 2021 and 2025, effectively pushing these maturities out to between 2029 to 2031. That's probably a net positive, but not enough to offset the hit from the sale of shares.

Now what

Balance sheets matter, and Cleveland-Cliffs has made a couple of aggressive acquisitions to build a steel business. Now it is trying to deal with the cost of those moves, which have left the steel- and iron ore maker with a debt-to-equity ratio of more than five times. It is good that the company is addressing its debt issues, but investors clearly weren't too pleased with the company's efforts here today.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.