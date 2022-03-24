Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Just Rocketed to a 9-Year High

What happened

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares rocketed by 12.7% as of 3:26 p.m. ET Thursday and hit a new 52-week high in afternoon trading. In fact, that's understating the matter: The steel stock last hit these levels in 2013. So if you're guessing something big just happened, you're right.

So what

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit nearly every sector in some way, but the commodities sector is feeling an extreme degree of heat from it, and that includes metals like steel.

Both Russia and Ukraine are important exporters of pig iron, a key steel-making raw material. Supply has slumped due to sanctions on Russia and the suspension of manufacturing activities in Ukraine, sending prices of whatever pig iron is available through the roof. Prices for steel and steel products have followed suit. Prices for steel rebar in Europe, for instance, are also hitting record highs.

On Thursday morning, JP Morgan projected that steel prices would rise even higher in 2022, with analyst Michael Glick posting overweight ratings on several steel stocks. Glick, however, sees Cleveland-Cliffs as the top steel stock right now, given its product portfolio. Vertically integrated Cleveland-Cliffs is not only the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellets in North America, it also mines iron ore.

Glick put a 12-month price target of $44 a share on Cleveland-Cliffs, implying a whopping 51% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

Now what

If memory serves, Glick's price target is among the highest any analyst has placed on Cleveland-Cliffs in recent years. It's therefore not surprising to see the stock skyrocket based on it. After all, commodity stocks can be volatile, and it's not every day that an industrial metal company is viewed as having as much as 50% upside potential in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.