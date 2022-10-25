Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

On Tuesday morning, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) reported third-quarter results that came in well below expectations due to higher input costs and maintenance expenses. In response to the report, disappointed investors sent shares of the giant steelmaker down by more than 12% in early trading. As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares were still down by 10.8%.

So what

This is an uncertain time for industrial companies. Prices for raw materials and commodities have spiked, and there are serious questions about future demand and the macroeconomic outlook. In the recently ended quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.29 per share in the quarter on revenue of $5.65 billion, well short of the $0.55 per share in earnings on revenue of $5.81 billion that analysts had been expecting.

In the press release accompanying the results, CEO Lourenco Goncalves said that the quarter's results were affected "by the delayed inventory impact of higher input costs and maintenance activities from prior periods." He also said that the company has completed its major maintenance projects and production levels have returned to normal, noting "we expect costs to decline meaningfully, into Q4 and further into 2023."

Now what

Demand for steel held up pretty well in Q3. Shipments to automotive customers hit what Goncalves called "a level among the highest in six quarters," which offset weakness in other areas. The company expects the positive automotive sector trend to continue into the fourth quarter.

Also in the quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs sealed a new four-year deal with its unionized workers. That labor agreement should give it more clarity about where its costs are going from here, and will allow the company to rework its retirement liabilities.

The steelmaker is controlling what it can, but its success in the next few quarters will largely come down to macroeconomic factors in demand and input costs that are out of its control. Given the uncertainty, it's understandable that some investors are moving to the sidelines on Cleveland-Cliffs following its earnings report.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.