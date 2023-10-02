Why Clearway Energy Stock Is Losing Its Charge Today

What happened

It is a choppy market for energy companies, and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) is no exception. Shares of Clearway are down about 5% on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered its price target for the company.

So what

Clearway is one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S., producing upward of 8 gigawatts of energy via wind and solar as well as natural gas. The company operates the portfolio under long-term power purchase agreements with utilities and corporate buyers, providing steady income that fuels its dividend.

But in a world where interest rates are on the rise and high-dividend stocks offer a less risky alternative, Clearway and other similarly structured energy companies have fallen out of favor. On Monday, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Lonegan lowered his price target on Clearway to $27 from $34 in response to market sentiment.

The analyst kept an outperform rating on Clearway shares and called the stock "an attractive alternative" to other energy companies facing more difficult conditions. Evercore believes Clearway is set up well to sustain and grow its dividend.

Now what

The Clearway stock drop is an example of investors focusing on the headline and not the underlying message. Shares of Clearway are down nearly 40% year to date, enough to cause Wall Street to reset expectations and, in this case, lower the price target. But that doesn't mean the company is in trouble and shouldn't be a reason to sell.

Clearway today offers a dividend yield north of 7%, and the company is well on its way toward delivering on the 5%-to-8% annual dividend growth expected through 2026. Yes, there is more competition for income-oriented investors today, and the stock has fallen out of favor somewhat as rates have risen, but this remains a solid company with the potential for substantial growth up ahead.

Long-term-focused investors would be wise to ignore the price target cut and focus on where Clearway goes from here.

10 stocks we like better than Clearway Energy

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clearway Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 25, 2023

Lou Whiteman has positions in Clearway Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.