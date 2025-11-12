Why Clearwater Analytics Was Quite a Winner on Wednesday

Key Points

According to a media report, it's currently contemplating a sale.

The company has been doing well lately, implying a potential premium to its current value.

Is Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) in play?

That was the hot speculation about the financial software specialist on Wednesday, after Bloomberg published a story on a potential takeover of the company. Its shares rose by almost 8% on hopes for a deal down the road, on a day when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) could only muster a 0.1% improvement.

The Bloomberg boost

The popularfinancial newsagency reported, in a story originally published following market close Tuesday and updated Wednesday morning, that Clearwater was attracting interest from potential buyers.

Citing unnamed and unnumbered "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg wrote that it has drafted advisors to help it consider options for its future. Those entities are also assisting it with soliciting interest from potential acquirers.

Clearwater was contacted for comment on the article, but it declined to say anything.

Paying up for quality

If Clearwater is indeed on the block, the company will likely command a generous premium to its share price. It has shown significant revenue growth over recent years and quarters, and was well profitable not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in its recently reported third quarter.

Although any potential takeover is likely priced into the stock now, as a juicy target it might have some upside left yet.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.