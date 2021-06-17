Why Clearside Biomedical Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) jumped on Thursday following bullish analyst commentary. As of 3 p.m. EDT, the biopharmaceutical company's stock price was up more than 12% after rising as much as 47% earlier in the day.

So what

Clearside Biomedical is developing an experimental treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The biotech announced positive phase 1/2a safety results on Tuesday for CLS-AX, which showed that the drug was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported during the trial.

Investors bid up eye care specialist Clearside Biomedical's shares on Thursday. Image source: Getty Images.

This morning, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated her outperform rating on Clearside Biomedical's stock and boosted her share-price forecast from $6 to $18. In addition to the promising results from its early-stage trial for CLS-AX, the biotech's specialized injection platform, Moussatos noted, could help doctors better treat eye diseases by providing a more effective way to deliver drugs into patients' eyes.

Now what

Moussatos's new price target represents potential gains for shareholders of nearly 300% from the stock's current price near $4.57. That possible upside is certainly intriguing. However, as an early-stage, small-cap biotechnology company, Clearside Biomedical remains a relatively high-risk investment. And its stock price is likely to remain volatile in the days and months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Common Stock

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Common Stock wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.