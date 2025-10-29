Why Clear Harbors Stock Got Slammed Today

Key Points

The environmental and industrial services provider posted only modest growth in its latest quarter.

With that, it missed the consensus analyst estimates for revenue and profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Clean Harbors ›

Environmental and industrial services provider Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) wasn't a hit on the stock market Wednesday. It published its third-quarter results this morning, and the market's reception was far from welcoming. The stock was hit with a more than 11% sell-off, which was notably worse than the S&P 500 index's essentially flat performance.

Two clean third-quarter misses

Revenue for the quarter was $1.55 billion, Clean Harbors reported, representing barely above 1% growth year over year. The dynamic was similar with net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This came in at $118.8 million ($2.21 per share), which wasn't far higher than the year-ago profit of $115.2 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Both numbers were below the average analyst estimates. Collectively, prognosticators tracking Clear Harbors stock were expecting $1.57 billion on the top line and $2.40 per share for GAAP net income.

In the earnings release, Clean Harbors attributed its growth to the performance of its technical services and Safety-Kleen, its oil recycling unit.

Shifting guidance

Clean Harbors revised its guidance for full-year 2025, and a reduction in the forecast for non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was likely a culprit in the market's sell-off. Management is now forecasting that adjusted EBITDA will be just under $1.16 billion to almost $1.18 billion; previously it was guiding for $1.16 billion to $1.2 billion.

On a more positive note, it's anticipating more robust adjusted free cash flow. This should land at $455 million to $495 million, up from the former projection of $430 million to $490 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Clean Harbors right now?

Before you buy stock in Clean Harbors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Clean Harbors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.